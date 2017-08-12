Strong storms showing 'weak rotation' move across Nash, Wilson counties
Posted 7:29 a.m. today
Updated 8 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A strong storm moved over Nash County late Saturday afternoon, showing some signs of weak rotation but not prompting a tornado warning.
A front sweeping in from the west pushed a round of storms into North Carolina on Saturday. Showers littered the central part of the state early in the day before stronger storms developed in the afternoon.
The storm was moving at about 15mph and sparked a severe thunderstorm warning for Nash and Wilson counties.
The chance of storms will continue throughout the day, said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, which could potentially affect the HighSchoolOT Jamboree at Cardinal Gibbons High School. The chance of rain early topped out at 60 percent but fell off throughout the day.
"Can't rule (a storm) out any time of day," Moss said. "(It will be) 76 degrees at 8 a.m., 82 at noon, about 87 by 3 or 4 p.m. this afternoon."
