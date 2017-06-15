You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Post-storm cleanup was underway in Stedman Thursday after strong winds knocked a tree into the Town Hall building.

A 60-foot ash tree toppled onto the building Wednesday evening and created a gaping hole in the roof.

“The area that was damaged is out kitchen are and our town board meeting area and they’re used only one day a month, more or less,” said Mayor Billy Horne.

The town’s administrative assistant, Rebecca Johnson, was in the main office on the other side of the building when the storm hit. Horne sad Johnson is OK and didn’t know that the tree had fallen on the building until she came outside.

Horne estimates the storm caused about $35,000 worth of damage.

The mayor said he has lived in Stedman for about 70 years and can’t remember a time when so many storms came through the area in such a short period of time as they have this year.

Last month, a tornado ripped through the nearby town of Autryville and damaged several buildings and several other strong storms have caused minor damage in recent weeks.