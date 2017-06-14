You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18KT4

— Despite a clear morning, some counties around North Carolina could see storms in the afternoon.

A high pressure system sitting off the coast is keeping the skies clear in the morning. But the system will begin to slip southward and weaken through the day, which will welcome the chance of storms.

"We'll have more of a chance of a few showers and storms popping up, in pockets and cells, over central and eastern North Carolina," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "Not everyone sees it."

The chance of storms will being to creep up as the day goes on and temperatures climb. The heat will reach into the low 90s by 5 p.m.

"By then, we have a small chance, around 30 percent, of showers and thunderstorms," Moss said. "Where they do form, one or two of them could be strong or severe in spots, with locally damaging wind downbursts.

"Other than that, no real chance of tornadoes, It looks like."