— A type of Delta jogging strollers have been recalled due to a fall hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The leg bracket on "J is for Jeep" brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers can break, posing a fall hazard to infants in the stroller.

The strollers have two wheels in the back and one smaller wheel in the front.

“J is for Jeep” is printed on the side of the stroller sun canopy and a star with a circle around its logo is printed on the front bottom of the seat and on the side of the stroller.

The model number and lot number are printed on a Delta Children label with a blue heart at the left bottom frame support. The strollers come in a variety of colors.

About 28,000 strollers have been sold in 2015 and 2016 at Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide. Customers should check to see if the model number on their stroller is listed on the recall's main page.

Customers should immediately stop using recalled strollers and contact Delta for a free repair.