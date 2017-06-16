You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Friday's humid atmosphere brings in overnight showers and stormy skies. It is definitely summer in North Carolina, and the heat and humidity is here to stay, said WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel.

24 North Carolina counties are under Severe Thunderstorm Warning, including Harnett, Moore, Chatham, and Lee counties.

"It's still unknown how much rain we'll see," Fishel said. "Storms will amplify throughout the evening with some vigor."

"High dewpoints certainly make it hotter than it actually is right now," Fishel said. "Many areas have dewpoints of 70 or higher."

Saturday will be wet as well with mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and storms highly likely. The greatest change of storms comes in the afternoon, Fishel said. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Like Friday, Saturday brings abundant cloud cover at the start of the day and hot, sticky temperatures.

"Saturday brings more afternoon storms and warm and humid air," Fishel said.

Father's Day will be even warmer with highs in the low 90s and sticky, humid air. Expect some hit-or-miss storms later in the day.

"It looks like Sunday and Monday will bring widely scattered activity again," Fishel said.

Monday brings another chance of storms that should last until Thursday, with warm temperatures and heavy cloud coverage.

"Tuesday looks like the wettest day of the next seven, with a good chance of more widespread activity, and then after that, we will have fewer showers to end the weekend," Fishel said.