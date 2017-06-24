You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Central North Carolina woke up Saturday to some sunshine peeking through light cloud cover, but the afternoon could bring storms back to part of the state.

Temperatures started off warm in the high 70s and will climb through the day. The next round of storms will begin to form in the afternoon as a cold front begins pushing through the state.

"We'll have a mix of clouds and sun as we go through the course of the day," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "It does look like as we get into the early to mid-afternoon we'll start to bubble a few isolated to widely scattered storms back up.

"They may become a little more numerous, mid- to late-afternoon."

Small storms could pop up around 1 p.m. and become more widespread around 4 p.m.

Behind the cold front is less humid air that will make for more pleasant weather next week.

"That's going to be starting to filter in tomorrow," Moss said. "Then we'll really feel it more substantially by the time we get to Monday of next week."