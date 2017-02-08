You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A line of storms will lead to potential severe weather overnight and a much cooler Thursday.

Temperatures on Wednesday topped out in the lower 70s and overnight lows will remain in the 60s, but temperatures are expected to dip below freezing by Thursday night.

“It may not be all that cold when you leave in the morning, but temperatures should fall during the day,” said WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze.

The drastic temperature change comes on the heels of a line of storms that are expected to move into the Triangle beginning at about 2 a.m. The region is under a marginal risk for severe weather and the storms could bring strong winds, hail and the potential for an isolated tornado.

Maze said winds could reach 45 mph at their peak and will still be strong at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The straight line winds have the potential to cause damage overnight and through the morning, he said.

“We still have the potential for power outages with the strong, gusty winds and some down trees as well,” Maze said.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday and will fall into the 40s by lunchtime and into the upper 20s by night.

Things will warm up for the weekend though, with a potential record-breaking high of 76 forecast for Sunday.