— The potential for storms lingers on Friday and over the next couple of days, possibly putting a damper on outdoor Father's Day weekend plans.

Any storms that develop have the potential to bring heavy rain, strong winds and lightning. But the risk of severe weather is the lowest on a five-level risk scale.

"The storms chances, they're hanging around," said WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth. "Today we have a 50 percent chance of storms, and that could start as early as lunchtime today."

Some counties around central North Carolina could see anywhere from .66 to 1.5 inches of rain through Saturday.

Slightly cooler temperatures will come with the storm chances, though. The high temperature on both Saturday and Sunday will rise into the mid-80s, Wilmoth said.