DOT asks Raleigh drivers to 'be patient' with new highway stoplights
Posted 9:54 a.m. today
Updated 8 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — After new highway on-ramp stoplights caused congestion and delays on Tuesday, officials tried the system again on Wednesday.
Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said a wiring glitch caused some confusion and backups on Tuesday after the new "on-ramp signals" were activated 6:45 a.m.
The NCDOT repaired the wiring and reinstated the system for Wednesday, but other modifications still need to be made, like removing some merge signs on the Falls of Neuse Road ramp that could be confusing to drivers.
The technology is brand new to the state, and I-540 in northern Wake County is the first highway to employ it. The four signals are installed on Falls of Neuse Road, Six Forks Road, Creedmoor Road and Leesville Road on-ramps to I-540.
"We're finally approaching the big city status in congestion that we need to do this, eventually we're gonna be widening 540 but this is something we can do now instead of waiting 10 years and just watching traffic get worse and worse," said Steve Abbott, Assistant Director of Communications with the NCDOT.
The signals are essentially stoplights installed on heavily used highway on-ramps that aim to space out the flow of cars getting on the highway.
"You may be backed up a little bit on the side roads or on the ramp because you're not able to free-flow down that ramp until you pass those meters," Abbott said. "But if it improves the congestion and the speeds on 540, you're ahead of the game."
Officials with the NCDOT said the technology was successfully tested across the country, including in cities like Atlanta and Houston, where the signals have decreased travel time by as much as 22 percent. Sensors monitor traffic to activate the signals during peak congestion times.
The NCDOT plans to expand the program to other cities in North Carolina if positive results are seen in Raleigh. Officials are asking drivers to be patient, asserting that the traffic signal system has dramatically decreased commute time in other states.
Rod Runner Sep 27, 11:56 a.m.
Drove by there Tuesday morning and it was backed up quite a bit, but there was an accident on the left side of 540, right before the Falls onramp.
This morning it was smooth sailing through there and cars coming down the onramp were spaced nicely apart for merging.
If only people could drive like that without the signals.
James Freeman Sep 27, 10:46 a.m.
maybe WRAL and DOT need to put a short educational video for drivers to explain how this works and what is expected of them. given that this is the first installation in NC of this type, you'd expect folks to not have much of a clue, and you'd also expect that DOT would try to do a little education and outreach before 'tossing them over the wall' to live traffic
Andrew Stephenson Sep 27, 10:34 a.m.
I suspect this will get a ton of flak by people who don't understand HOW or WHEN these lights will be used, but eventually will accept it as a positive change. I've seen this in used a few other places and it does a rather nice job of spacing cars out when they try to merge into traffic, assuming the roads feeding INTO the ramp can handle the potential backup.
Chris Cole Sep 27, 10:26 a.m.
Maybe they should ask Arizona's DOT how this works. They had this system in place there for years and it works fine.