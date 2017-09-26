You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19Dyf

— Major changes to several on-ramps went into effect Tuesday on Interstate 540 in Raleigh, but officials say the new technology was turned off and needs some "tweaking" before it will be reactivated for the Wednesday morning commute.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation activated the new "on-ramp signals" at 6:45 a.m. The technology is brand new to the state, and I-540 in northern Wake County is the first highway to employ it.

The four signals are installed on Falls of Neuse Road, Six Forks Road, Creedmoor Road and Leesville Road on-ramps to I-540.

The signals are essentially stoplights installed on heavily used highway on-ramps that aim to space out the flow of cars getting on the highway. Officials with the NCDOT said the technology was successfully tested across the country, including in cities like Atlanta and Houston, where the signals have decreased travel time by as much as 22 percent. Sensors monitor traffic to activate the signals during peak congestion times.

Despite the signals' promised results, officials with the NCDOT said the stoplights were turned off mid-morning when syncing problems confused some drivers.

According to Steve Abbott, Assistant Director of Communications with the DOT, the system appeared to work correctly until officials noticed the stoplights were having syncing problems.

"They weren't working the way we wanted, and that could have confused some drivers, so we decided to turn the system off," said Abbott. "Our software vendor and wiring contractor are checking the system out to make adjustments and corrections."

Abbott also encourages drivers to use both lanes leading up to the stoplights.