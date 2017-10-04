You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Maybe he was starting his own construction company?

Police said Wednesday that the search for a crane stolen from a Durham worksite two weeks ago led to a local man's home, where investigators found several other pieces of stolen construction equipment.

A 2007 Sterling crane truck went missing on Sept. 18 from a site on Rosedale Creek Drive near Andrews Chapel Road. Police found it this week on Red Mountain Road in Rougemont.

The discovery of the truck led investigators to Jerry Jeffries, and a search of his Patterson Road home turned up an Asplundh Tree Expert Co. truck and trailer, a Ford construction truck, two mini excavators and a John Deere skid steer, all of which had been reported stolen.

Jeffries, 34, was charged with five counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of felony possession of stolen goods, one count of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, one count of possession of stolen goods from a construction site and three counts of altering serial numbers. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

In April, Jeffries was charged with burning down a house in Creedmoor. No one was injured in that case.