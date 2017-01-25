You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Alamance County authorities said Wednesday that they believe they have found the car that was used to kidnap a girl from a Mebane bus stop last fall and her subsequent sexual assault.

Greg Daniel Overman, 39, of 128 Second St. in Haw River, was charged Monday with felony statutory rape of a child by an adult and felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and is being held in the Alamance County jail under a $200,000 bond.

An 11-year-old girl was waiting for a school bus on Oct. 11 when a man kidnapped her. She said he drove her to an area near the Orange County line and sexually assaulted her. Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said he wasn't sure how the girl got away, but she was eventually able to flag down a passing driver, who took her back to the bus stop where she spoke with deputies.

Authorities said they have been looking for a gray Buick ever since the abduction, and they received a tip Tuesday that led them to a state storage lot and a 2007 Buick. The car had been stolen from a Chapel Hill car dealership before the kidnapping, and investigators have been able to link Overman to the car, authorities said.

No information was released about when the car was stolen and from what dealership.

Several weeks after the kidnapping, the car was sold to someone else without a title, and when the new owner tried to obtain a duplicate title, state officials realized it had been stolen and seized it, authorities said.

Investigators were examining the car Wednesday for any evidence tied to the kidnapping and sexual assault, and authorities said they plan to charge Overman with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Authorities said said the FBI helped crack the case by expediting the analysis of the DNA samples from a rape kit. The findings came back last week and matched Overman, whose DNA was already on file.

His criminal record dates to 1995 and includes six felony convictions.