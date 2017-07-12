You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Attorneys on Wednesday morning questioned the stepmother of a man on trial for the murder a Granville County couple in 2014 about her relationship with the man's now-deceased father.

The testimony marked the third day of the trial of 23-year-old Eric Campbell, who is accused of killing Jerome Faulkner, 73, and his wife, Dora Faulkner, 62. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Holly Smook answered questions from defense attorneys about her marriage to Ed Campbell, Eric Cambell's father, who killed himself in prison in 2015. Smook testified about Ed Campbell's temper, reported abuse and intense arguments when they lived together.

The defense argues that Eric Campbell was not a willing participant when he accompanied his father when the Faulkners were murdered. By asking Smook to answer questions about Campbell's father, they tried to paint a picture of the kind of control he could've had over his son at the time of the crimes.

Authorities say Ed and Eric Campbell stormed into the Faulkners' home in Dec. 2014, robbed them, set fire to the house and killed them before fleeing in both the couple's Chevrolet Silverado and a stolen SUV.

Police in Lewisburg, W.Va., arrested the father and son on New Year's Day following a shootout, and investigators found the Faulkners' bodies under a mattress in the back of the pickup.