— Attorney General Josh Stein on Thursday said he was forced to lay off 10 percent of his staff after the General Assembly cut $10 million from the Department of Justice's budget.

The DOJ's budget was unexpectedly slashed by a little over $10 million in the final, Republican-penned budget deal passed at the end of June. The loss cut 45 positions, including attorneys with more than 30 years of experience, Stein said at a press conference on Thursday.

Stein said the cuts will force the AG's office to push some work, like certain appellate cases, onto local district attorneys. Pitt County District Attorney Kimberly Robb said the change will make it difficult for offices that are already understaffed to pick up extra work.

"I think this is going to be a seismic shift for our offices," Robb said. "Right now, we are on the front lines, we are trial attorneys, we are not appellate attorneys. ... Anything that takes us away from those primary responsibilities is dangerous if we're not adequately funded."

Stein said the 45 positions cut made up about $3.5 million, and another $3.5 million—about 40 positions—was raised from client agencies, departments and boards to which the AG's office provides services. The remaining $3 million is still unaccounted for.

"What I'm telling you today is, we can't do the last third," Stein said. "The last third will put too much damage, too much risk on the public's safety. For that reason, we are repeating our call to the General Assembly: 'Please, protect the people of North Carolina, and find a way to fill this gap.'"

After the budget deal passed in June, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger defended the cut, saying he didn't believe they would be as bad as Stein says and Republican leaders don't agree with how Stein, a Democrat, is doing his job.

"The attorney general’s job is to represent his client, and his client is the state of North Carolina, and in many respects, it's the state of North Carolina as represented by the elected representatives of the state," Berger said at a June 22 news conference. "There have been instances where the attorney general seems to believe that that’s not his job, that his job is to do whatever he thinks is appropriate."