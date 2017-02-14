You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Steady rain will move into the Triangle in the middle of Wednesday morning, but even the light rain before it could cause trouble on the roads.

The heavier storms will push through around 8 or 9 a.m., said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

"It just doesn't tend to take a whole lot of rain for the morning commute to turn into a mess, so we'll keep our eye on that," Gardner said.

Even though temperatures started the day in the 50s in some places around Raleigh, temperatures will drop into the 40s once the rain starts.

"It's just going to be a chilly rain," Gardner said. "It's not going to be vary pleasant to be outside."

The rain will begin to move out in the early afternoon. By 2 or 3 p.m., rain gauges around the region will register anywhere from one third to almost half an inch of precipitation.