You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A State Highway Patrol sergeant whom WRAL Investigates found at home last fall when he was supposed to be working is now staying home all the time after the agency fired him.

Sgt. Maurice DeValle was terminated on April 25. He has about another week to appeal the firing.

Highway Patrol officials declined to comment.

WRAL Investigates spent weeks last fall tracking DeValle on various days he was working and routinely found his cruiser in the driveway of his Wake County home while he was on the clock, including while other Highway Patrol troopers were working overtime during and after Hurricane Matthew responding to stranded drivers and keeping people off flooded roads.

According to Highway Patrol policy, troopers "... must be in their assigned duty station at the beginning of their assigned shift."

On at least four occasions from early October to mid-November, DeValle was at home despite reporting that he was on the road or on duty in Wayne County, where the 18-year Highway Patrol veteran was one of the agency's highest-ranking officers.

After WRAL Investigates took its information to the Highway Patrol, officials placed DeValle on administrative duty and took away his cruiser, pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Last month, the agency placed him on investigatory leave, which allowed him to continue staying home while collecting his $69,000 salary.