— The state continued to call witnesses to the stand on Tuesday in the trial for a man accused of killing a Granville County couple.

Eric Campbell, of Alvin, Texas, is charged with robbery and murder in the Dec. 31, 2014, deaths of Jerome Faulkner, 73, and his wife, Dora Faulkner, 62. Campbell could face the death penalty if convicted.

Both witnesses on Tuesday were law enforcement officers from West Virginia, where Eric Campbell was ultimately arrested. Eric Campbell is accused in these crimes, jointly, with his father, Edward Watson Campbell.

The elder Campbell killed himself in jail in 2015.

Throughout the morning, the West Virginia state trooper on the stand was asked to talk through dozens of photos he took on January 2, 2015. The photos showed personal belongings of the victims, Dora and Jerome Faulkner, such as jewelry, a checkbook and a wallet. Police also found a gun.

Eric Campbell is accused of burying those items in the woods after trying to flee from officers.

Police say they pulled the Campbells over in West Virginia where Edward Campbell got into a shootout with them. Eric Campbell took off in the Faulkners' truck, which had their bodies in the back, before crashing it, and running away.

Campbell's defense hopes to show is that their client was an unwilling participant, forced to do things by his father.