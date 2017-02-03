You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A state of emergency was declared for the Town of Chapel Hill Friday afternoon due to a water shortage for Orange Water and Sewer Authority (OWASA) customers, according to Mayor Pam Hemminger.

Due to a shutdown of the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant and a major water main break Friday morning on the northeast side of Chapel Hill, near Dobbins Drive, the water supply in the OWASA system reached very low levels, officials said.

Officials said using water could result in contamination of the OWASA system. Customers were encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene. Bottled water can also be used to flush a toilet after pouring the water into the tank, officials said.

Due to the water main break, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools dismissed students early. Elementary students were dismiss at 1:30 p.m., middle school were let out at 2:10 p.m. and high school students will be out of class at 2:55 p.m., according to school officials.

Parents can pick up students earlier than the scheduled dismissal times, and high school students who walk or drive to school can leave early, too.

Classes at UNC were canceled after 1 p.m. and university offices were also closed.

All restaurants served by OWASA were ordered closed by the Orange County Health Director Friday afternoon.

GoTriangle said an additional bus on route 800 will be sent to Chapel Hill to pick people up who are at the South Road at Fetzer Gym stop. The bus will continue on to Streets at Southpoint, where passengers can transfer to other locations.

Regular route 800 service between Chapel Hill, South Point and the Regional Transit Center will continue for the remainder of the afternoon and early evening, following the usual schedule.

According to a spokesperson for the town of Hillsborough, the town operates under a separate water system and customers in Hillsborough are unaffected by the water main break.

The water main break comes one day after an accidental overfeed of fluoride in the water treatment plant forced the utility to get drinking water from the City of Durham. The excess fluoride was contained to the Jones Ferry Road plant.

It is unclear is the water main break is related to the fluoride overfeed.