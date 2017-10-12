You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Two big events happening around the same time Thursday in roughly the same area could snarl the evening rush hour commute and lead to gridlocked roads for some Triangle motorists.

Thursday is the opening day for the North Carolina State Fair and the annual event in West Raleigh -- always a crowd pleaser -- could draw a throng of fans flocking to the fairgrounds because of the special one-day only $1.50 admission and concession prices. The fair is celebrating its 150th year, which has led to the special promotional pricing.

But multiple Grammy Award winner Bruno Mars is also performing live at the PNC Arena with a show scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

The wrinkle this year is that fairgoers who need parking are being urged to park their vehicles at a PNC Arena lot, which will already be overflowing with Mars fans. Traffic along Interstate 40, I-440, Wade Avenue, Blue Ridge, Reedy Creek and Edwards Mill roads, could be impacted by the heavy traffic. .

Parking lots for fairgoers this year will include:

PNC Arena

Carter-Finley Stadium, which provides free parking for motorists.

A lot at Reedy Creek, where a new lot will offer enough parking spaces to accommodate 3,000 vehicles.

State fairgrounds, where free parking is available.

Private pay lots and park-and-ride locations may provide some relief for motorists.

The expected traffic issues on Thursday could be similar to what some people experienced in May 2016 when some Beyonce fans, who had paid hundreds of dollars to see the entertainer perform live, sat in traffic for hours even after the show was scheduled to start as they tried to drive to Carter-Finley stadium.

Many Beyonce fans abandoned their cars along I-40 and walked to the stadium, but authorities said vehicles would not be towed as long as they were not blocking the roadway.

For Bruno Mars fans and those traveling to the fair, motorists in the area can expect some relief from road closures because the North Carolina Department of Transportation is slated to suspend roadwork in the region because of the expected crush of traffic. Motorists were urged to leave early, carpool if possible and pack their patience.