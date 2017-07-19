You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The power struggle between the State Board of Education and state schools superintendent continued Wednesday. After losing a court battle with the superintendent last week over control of North Carolina's public school system, the board announced Wednesday that it plans to appeal.

"We’re going to ask for the bypass provision so that we go directly to the Supreme Court," said state board Chairman Bill Cobey. "We think this is such an important constitutional issue that we’re hoping it will be dealt with expeditiously."

The board's decision to appeal was not unanimous, Cobey said. He declined to say how the vote split during the closed session meeting.

The state board filed suit in December after Republican lawmakers passed legislation in a special session that provided newly elected State Superintendent Mark Johnson more flexibility in managing the state's education budget, more authority to dismiss senior level employees, control of the Office of Charter Schools and the ability to choose the leader of the new Innovation School District, which oversees some of the lowest-performing schools in the state.

The powers in question have been under the State Board of Education's control, and board members said shifting them to the elected superintendent violated the state constitution and threatened the working relationship between the board and the superintendent.

In its ruling Friday, the three-judge panel said the state board "failed to satisfy its burden of proof as to the facial unconstitutionality of any provision of the statute."

In a statement after the ruling, Johnson said he looks forward to, "belatedly, working for more and better change" at the state Department of Public Instruction.

"For too long, the lack of clarity about DPI leadership has fostered a system of non-accountability," Johnson said. "While this system is great for shifting blame and avoiding responsibility, non-accountability at DPI hurts North Carolina students."

Bob Orr, an attorney for the board, said the board was "certainly disappointed" by the ruling but added that they are "taking some time to reread multiple times and discuss and analyze, trying to figure out exactly what the court said, or their basis for it."

"I think everyone, including the trial court, anticipates or expects that the decision, regardless of which way it had come out, will be appealed in an effort to get some finality on these constitutional questions from the Supreme Court," Orr said.

One point of confusion was the judges' statement that "it appears to be the clear intent of the Constitution that the State Board shall have the primary authority to supervise and administer the free public school system and the educational funds provided for the support thereof … "

"We’re trying to parse out what all that means," Orr said.

On Wednesday, the state board chairman explained his unhappiness with the judges' ruling.

"Quite frankly, I’m very disappointed in what the three-judge panel did. The best word I’ve heard to describe it is it’s inexplicable what they did," Cobey said. "They tried to have it both ways or split the baby and we need clarity. And that’s what the appellate courts are all about, they provide clarity."

Johnson, a Republican, ousted longtime Democratic Superintendent June Atkinson last fall and took office in January.

The fight between Johnson and the board has turned bitter in recent months, with Johnson saying the board "severely limited" his authority and ignored or denied his requests to make staffing changes at DPI.

Lawmakers included $700,000 in the state budget for Johnson to hire 10 staffers without the approval of the state board. The budget also provided him with $300,000 for his legal expenses while barring the state board from using taxpayer money to fund its lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Cobey said the board has been working well with the superintendent despite the lawsuit.

"I know the news media wants to focus on the things that divide us," Cobey said. "But there are a lot of things that unite (us)."