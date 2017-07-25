You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The State Board of Education on Tuesday approved $2.5 million in cuts to the state Department of Public Instruction. The board plans to make $737,000 in additional cuts in the coming weeks due to legislative budget reductions.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to make $1.6 million in staff cuts and $865,168 in operating reductions.

The cuts include:

Seven full-time employees

Three temporary employees

Eight vacant positions

19 instructional coaches will get pay cuts and be reduced from 12-month to 10-month employees

The board declined to say which positions are being cut, citing personnel laws, but said the positions will be announced at a later date. State board Chairman Bill Cobey said the majority of the staff cuts will be in the District Transformation Division and Educator Effectiveness Division. The board plans to merge the two divisions into one, called the District Support Division.

The board's operating reductions include: