State Board of Education approves $2.5M in budget cuts
Posted 16 minutes ago
Updated 9 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — The State Board of Education on Tuesday approved $2.5 million in cuts to the state Department of Public Instruction. The board plans to make $737,000 in additional cuts in the coming weeks due to legislative budget reductions.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday to make $1.6 million in staff cuts and $865,168 in operating reductions.
The cuts include:
- Seven full-time employees
- Three temporary employees
- Eight vacant positions
- 19 instructional coaches will get pay cuts and be reduced from 12-month to 10-month employees
The board declined to say which positions are being cut, citing personnel laws, but said the positions will be announced at a later date. State board Chairman Bill Cobey said the majority of the staff cuts will be in the District Transformation Division and Educator Effectiveness Division. The board plans to merge the two divisions into one, called the District Support Division.
The board's operating reductions include:
- $306,705 – Contractual services
- $143,666 – Employee education/professional development
- $131,412 – Temporary employees
- $87,493 – Travel
- $69,365 – Supplies, materials, program delivery
- $62,853 – Equipment/maintenance of equipment
- $26,164 – Postage
- $22,510 – Phone
- $15,000 – Dues & subscriptions
