— A Spring Lake police officer jumped into action last Thursday after a car fell on top of his neighbor last Thursday night - trapping him underneath.

Around midnight Daryl Schraeder was in his garage doing some work on his minivan. One minute he was tightening a water pump, the next, the van had shifted and fallen on top of him.

"I didn't know how bad I was hurt. All I knew was that the pressure was terrible on me," Schraeder said.

Schraeder's wife heard the commotion and came outside. She called 911 - and then ran for help.

"So she started going to the neighbors but it was 12:00, 12:30 at night, and nobody was up," Schraeder said.

Neighbor and Spring Lake police officer Jerel McGeachy, who also happens to be a Spring Lake police officer.

"So I went and got my jack, and I heard him moaning and groaning in pain," McGeachy said.

McGeachy lifted the van off him and then worked to keep Schraeder conscious.

By this point, several other neighbors had come out to help, McGeachy delegating, until the ambulance arrived.

"He was just like an angel. For him to be up that time of the night and hear the screams, that was a miracle in itself," Schraeder said.

For many, officer he is a hero, but McGeachy said he was just at the right place - at the right time - doing what anyone else in his shoes would do.

"Even if I wasn't a police officer, I still had the obligation to help him out," he said. "That's mankind. That's just the mankind thing to do."

"It tells me that people still care about other people. It kind of renews my faith in people," Schraeder said.

Schraeder has no broken bones and didn't suffer any serious injuries. He said he still has some pain but feels lucky to be alive.