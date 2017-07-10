You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Mayor Chris V. Rey announced on Sunday that he will not seek re-election.

Rey has served as Spring Lake's mayor since 2011. At the age of 34, he is the youngest mayor elected in the town's history.

The mayor has called Spring Lake, the third largest municipality in Cumberland County, his home since childhood. As mayor, Rey worked to improve various public services and develop affordable housing units. During his tenure, Rey fought to save the town's industrial park and lead the town's efforts to invest in over $10 million into infrastructure products.

"It has been my great honor to serve as the thirteenth mayor of the place I have called and will always call home," said Rey. "Few people are afforded the opportunity to work every day with their neighbors to make their town a better place."

Rey announced on Sunday his plans to join the National Guard.

"In the coming months, the demands of my new assignment will increase and leave me less time to give the mayor's office the dedication that it so justly deserves," said Rey. "With new pressures developing in cyber threats to our nation, I want to take my place in safeguarding all the principles, ideas, people and places I hold dear. A safe American ensures a safe Spring Lake."