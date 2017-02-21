You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu is widespread across North Carolina.

Older adults are getting the hardest hit with the most common strain, H3N2, according to this WRAL story. So far, 32 people have died. But it isn't just making adults sick. One pediatrician's office also reported a spike in cases.

So this all explains why a post that I wrote two years ago about my own experience with the flu is seeing its own uptick in interest over the last week or so.

In the post, I write about that miserable experience. It took me more than a week to recover. I'm thrilled to report, however, that thanks to my diligent efforts to keep my germs to myself and pure luck, the rest of my family stayed healthy that year.

Want to keep the flu and other bugs out of your house this year? Check another post I wrote with tips on staying healthy during bug season from a nurse at WakeMed, including how to use alcohol gel hand sanitizer the right way and why bleach is best when cleaning.

Some easy things to remember: