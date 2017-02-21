  • Breaking

    Cooper, Stein drop Supreme Court appeal in voter ID case — Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein have dropped North Carolina's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court of a federal appeals court decision invalidating several changes to state election laws, including requiring voters to present photo identification at the polls.

Spike in NC flu cases; tips to stay well

Posted 10:30 a.m. today
Updated 10:47 a.m. today

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu is widespread across North Carolina.

Older adults are getting the hardest hit with the most common strain, H3N2, according to this WRAL story. So far, 32 people have died. But it isn't just making adults sick. One pediatrician's office also reported a spike in cases.

So this all explains why a post that I wrote two years ago about my own experience with the flu is seeing its own uptick in interest over the last week or so.

In the post, I write about that miserable experience. It took me more than a week to recover. I'm thrilled to report, however, that thanks to my diligent efforts to keep my germs to myself and pure luck, the rest of my family stayed healthy that year.

Want to keep the flu and other bugs out of your house this year? Check another post I wrote with tips on staying healthy during bug season from a nurse at WakeMed, including how to use alcohol gel hand sanitizer the right way and why bleach is best when cleaning.

Some easy things to remember:

  • Keep hands and fingers away from eyes, nose and mouth
  • Wash your hands well
  • Use your elbows to cover your mouth
  • Don't share food or drink
  • If you're sick, stay home

