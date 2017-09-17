You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man was killed and a woman was injured following a Cumberland County crash Sunday night.

Highway Patrol troopers said the driver was traveling northbound on Claude Lee Road between Snow Hill and Dock-Bennett Road when he crossed the center line and went up an embankment.

The vehicle then struck several trees before flipping over, troopers said.

The driver, who was not identified, was pinned inside the car and died as a result of his injuries.

The female passenger in the car, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the car as a result of the crash. The extent of her injuries were unknown.

Troopers said the car was traveling in excess of 90 mph at the time of the crash and they believe alcohol was also a factor.