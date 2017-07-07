Traffic
Sparks fly from power line downed during Western Blvd. crash
Posted 40 minutes ago
Updated 6 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Sparks flew from a downed power line early Friday morning after a driver crashed into a pole in Raleigh.
Police said the driver swerved to dodge an animal on Western Boulevard at Ashe Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Authorities closed the road to traffic for a couple hours after the crash.
The man driving the car suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said. His car sustained major front-end damage.
Duke Energy reported only a few power outages around Pullen Park.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.