Traffic

Sparks fly from power line downed during Western Blvd. crash

Posted 40 minutes ago
Updated 6 minutes ago

Sparks flew from a downed power line early Friday morning after a driver crashed into a pole in Raleigh.

Raleigh, N.C. — Sparks flew from a downed power line early Friday morning after a driver crashed into a pole in Raleigh.

Police said the driver swerved to dodge an animal on Western Boulevard at Ashe Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Authorities closed the road to traffic for a couple hours after the crash.

The man driving the car suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said. His car sustained major front-end damage.

Duke Energy reported only a few power outages around Pullen Park.

Sparks fly from power line downed in Western Blvd. crash

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all