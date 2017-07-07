You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Sparks flew from a downed power line early Friday morning after a driver crashed into a pole in Raleigh.

Police said the driver swerved to dodge an animal on Western Boulevard at Ashe Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Authorities closed the road to traffic for a couple hours after the crash.

The man driving the car suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said. His car sustained major front-end damage.

Duke Energy reported only a few power outages around Pullen Park.