— Apparel brand Southern Tide announced on Thursday that it plans to open a Raleigh shop this summer.

The store is slated to open at North Hills in the late summer, North Hills owner Kane Realty Corporation said in a news release. Southern Tide will be located between the current Lilly Pulitzer and Fleur stores.

“We are thrilled to have Southern Tide join us at North Hills,” said John Kane, CEO of Kane Realty Corporation. “Southern Tide is a high-quality and classic brand that will do very well in this location.”

The North Hills location will be the Greenville, South Carolina company's first shop in North Carolina. Other locations are in South Carolina and Illinois.