— A South Carolina man has been charged with threatening then-President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump last year.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that a federal grand jury had indicted 30-year-old Kipper Ken King of Spartanburg on two counts of making the threats around November 28, 2016.

No details of the threat have been released, and indictments against King don't contain any other information. If convicted on the federal charges, King could be sentenced to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Court documents list no attorney for King. He's scheduled to make an appearance in federal court on Friday.