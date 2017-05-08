Sources: Credit Suisse to bring 1,000 jobs to Triangle
Research Triangle Park, N.C. — Financial services firm Credit Suisse plans to bring more than 1,000 high-paying jobs to the Triangle, sources tell WRAL News.
Gov. Roy Cooper has an "economic development announcement" scheduled for noon Tuesday at Credit Suisse's facility on Louis Stephens Drive, according to his public schedule.
Cooper's administration has been negotiating for months with the company to expand its operation in Research Triangle Park, but the deal almost fell through because of House Bill 2.
The General Assembly rescinded the controversial state law limiting LGBT rights and transgender bathroom access in late March, which helped restart discussions on a Credit Suisse expansion.
The company put a global business center in RTP more than a decade ago and now employs about 1,750 people locally.
The annual salary of the new jobs will average more than $100,000 a year, sources said.
