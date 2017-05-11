You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 20-year-old man has been charged with sex crimes after police say he raped a child at a daycare facility on South Swain Street in Raleigh.

Bruce Edward Rogers, of 3120 Rocky Brook Crossing, is charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

According to investigators, the assaults happened between January and April 2017 at Building Blocks Child Development Center, a facility owned and operated by Rogers' parents.

The victim attended the daycare as part of an afterschool program, and her mother said she told adults about the alleged assaults because she feared other children may be targeted.

Rogers was being held Thursday in the Wake County jail on a $550,000 bond.

Rogers was previously charged with first-, second- and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He pleaded to lesser charges and was sentenced to probation.

The daycare, which is associated with Mount Sinai Holy Church of America, at 301 S. Swain St., is currently shut down pending a state investigation of the incident.