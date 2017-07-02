You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Miss North Carolina Organization said Saturday that some results were announced incorrectly at the 2017 Miss North Carolina Pageant.

Although the participants' scores were recorded correctly, auditors determined that the results in the names of the first and second runner up were transposed on the announcement card.



Originally, the results were announced as Courtney Smith, Miss Goldsboro, placing second runner-up and Allison Farris, Miss Mount Holly, placing first runner-up.

The results were corrected on Saturday to place Miss Mount Holly, Allison Farris (in red), as second runner-up and Courtney Smith (in green), Miss Goldsboro, as the first runner-up.

The Miss Greater Sampson County participant, Victoria Huggins, remains the winner of Miss North Carolina 2017, auditors confirmed.

The Miss North Carolina Organization will award both Miss Mount Holly and Miss Goldsboro the first runner-up’s scholarship award package of $10,000. This will bring the total scholarships awarded Saturday night to over $75,000 in cash scholarships.