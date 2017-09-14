You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Scattered rain showers could be an issue for some in the viewing area on Thursday, but they won't be heavy enough to cause a real impact.

Wednesday was bright and mostly dry as Irma moved away from central North Carolina, but, according to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, a few remnants of the storm are still present. "It's definitely going to be a grayer day than yesterday," said Gardner. "The weather is looking nice and quiet, but we are still dealing with Irma, just in a tiny way."

According to Gardner, any showers in the viewing area on Thursday will be really spotty. "You may or may not see any rain depending on where you are," said Gardner.

"Wake and Johnston counties are seeing the most rain right now, and the showers are moving northeast, so those counties may see some bands move through."

According to Gardner, the showers should move out of the viewing area completely by late morning. "There's not a whole lot to these," she said.

It also looks like warm temperatures are here to stay. Thursday will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the low 80s and a dewpoint of 68 degrees.

"We actually have a chance for warmer than normal temperatures for most of September," said Gardner. "We'll have a lot of sunshine this weekend with just a small chance for scattered showers, and temperatures could rise into the mid 80s by next week."

Tracking Jose

Meteorologists continue to track Hurricane Jose, a weak Category 1 storm that is currently centered east of the Bahamas and moving west towards the East Coast.

"Jose is not a big threat and is not likely to bring us rain or have an effect on our weather," said Gardner. "However, if you're headed to the beach over the weekend, the ocean will be rough, because the storm is sitting off of the Outer Banks."

According to Gardner, high rip current danger alerts are in effect for the Outer Banks on Thursday, and the severity of those will increase over the weekend and early next week.

"Jose could cause waves of up to 10 feet by Monday," said Gardner. Swimmers and surfers are encouraged to avoid the ocean for several days until the risk fades.