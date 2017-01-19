You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Posted 10:06 a.m. today Updated 11:05 a.m. today

— A construction-related gas leak closed Capital Boulevard near downtown Raleigh on Thursday morning.

The leak happened in the 1300 block of Capital Boulevard.

The southbound lanes reopened around 10:15 a.m., according to the Raleigh Police Department, and one northbound lane opened just before 11 a.m.

Police have not evacuated any surrounding buildings.