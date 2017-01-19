Local News
Some lanes reopen after gas leak shuts down Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Posted 10:06 a.m. today
Updated 11:05 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A construction-related gas leak closed Capital Boulevard near downtown Raleigh on Thursday morning.
The leak happened in the 1300 block of Capital Boulevard.
The southbound lanes reopened around 10:15 a.m., according to the Raleigh Police Department, and one northbound lane opened just before 11 a.m.
Police have not evacuated any surrounding buildings.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.