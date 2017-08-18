You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Half of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Orange County near Hillsborough were closed early Friday morning due to a crash.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened near Exit 157 for Buckhorn Road. All lanes were closed briefly, but two of the four reopened by 6:45 a.m.

Drivers should take Exit 154 for Mebane Oaks Road. Turn right at the bottom of the ramp. Then turn left onto Forest Oaks Lane. Make a left onto Wilson Road. Continue on Wilson Road and then make a right onto Bowman Road. Continue on Bowman Road and turn right on to West Ten Road. Take West Ten Road to Buckhorn Road. Make a left onto Buckhorn Road and continue on Buckhorn Road to re-access I-40 East.