Some eastbound I-40 lanes closed near Hillsborough due to crash
Posted 6:06 a.m. today
Updated 58 minutes ago
Orange County, N.C. — Half of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Orange County near Hillsborough were closed early Friday morning due to a crash.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened near Exit 157 for Buckhorn Road. All lanes were closed briefly, but two of the four reopened by 6:45 a.m.
Drivers should take Exit 154 for Mebane Oaks Road. Turn right at the bottom of the ramp. Then turn left onto Forest Oaks Lane. Make a left onto Wilson Road. Continue on Wilson Road and then make a right onto Bowman Road. Continue on Bowman Road and turn right on to West Ten Road. Take West Ten Road to Buckhorn Road. Make a left onto Buckhorn Road and continue on Buckhorn Road to re-access I-40 East.
