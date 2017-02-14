You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Military life can be tough for couples separated on special occasions like Valentine's Day. How do you say "I love you" from a remote location halfway around the world? A group called the Golf Capital Chorus offered an answer. They spent Tuesday serenading the spouses of deployed members of the military.

Alan, Frank, Jerry and Vern are retired residents of Pinehurst who have been singing together in a barber shop quartet for years. One of their regular gigs is to stand in for soldiers who can't be home on Valentine's Day, delivering musical messages of love.

Dressed in plaid knickers, bow ties and blazers, they sing for free, and the payoff is in the reaction. Frank Horton says the Valentine serenades create special memories for the spouses and the singers, like the deployed husband who met his wife, got engaged and got married on Valentine's Day.

"When we sang to her, and it got into the first song, and she immediately teared up," he said, "because he was away and she was left with the children."

"We've had times when their husband calls them on the phone while we're singing to them. It becomes pretty emotional, and sometimes it's hard to sing," Jerry Ritter said.

On Tuesday, it was Nicole Bullock, wife of Staff Sgt. Joshua Bullock, who got the holiday surprise. Her husband is stationed in the Middle East, but, through the chorus, he managed to deliver a special Valentine.

"I think is beyond unbelievable," Nicole Bullock said. "I'm shocked. We have been together for over 13 years."

Her message back to him?

"Joshua, I love you more than anything, and I can't wait until you come home," she said.

The chorus sings for free as their gift to deployed soldiers. For those who aren't deployed, the cost is $40, and for civilians it is $50. The Golf Capital Chorus donates those funds to local charities.

Even those who missed out on Valentine's Day can schedule their services. They sing on birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions.