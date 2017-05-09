You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Solange, Future Islands and Big Boi will play this fall's Hopscotch Music Festival in downtown Raleigh.

This year's lineup, announced Tuesday morning, also includes Run the Jewels, Angel Olsen, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Afghan Whigs, Rapsody and Margo Price. The initial list included more than 100 bands. More acts will be announced in the coming months.

Hopscotch Music Festival will take place Sept. 7-10 at various venues in downtown Raleigh. General admission and VIP wristbands go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Solange Knowles, sister of Beyonce Knowles, has made a name for herself as a singer, model and actress. Solange recently played Coachella music festival and will soon be embarking on her "A Seat at The Table" tour in support of her third studio album.

Big Boi, half of the powerhouse duo Outkast, was supposed to headline Hopscotch in 2013, but had to cancel due to unforeseen circumstances. A-Trak and Holy Ghost! headlined on the City Plaza stage that night instead, with opening act Future Islands.