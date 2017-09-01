You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/190Iw

— Golf-ball sized hail and strong winds kicked off Labor Day weekend in Central North Carolina Friday evening.

While strong winds and heavy rain affected much of the Triangle, the southern part of the area, such as Sanford, Willow Springs and Fuqauay-Varina, saw dangerous hail the size of golf balls.

Cars and windows were damaged from the severe weather, and thousands were without power by 6 p.m.

"The damage from this storm looks like it could be tied to this golf-ball and even softball sized hail," WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel.

Photos: Huge hail, windows shattered in Friday afternoon storm

Fuquay, Angier, Sanford hammered by hail; tornado warnings dominate evening rush

Widespread hail damage was reported in communities including Angier, Sanford and Fuquay-Varina Friday afternoon. A severe storm in southwest Wake County damaged windshields and prompted tornado warnings across central North Carolina.

A large tree near Fuquay-Varina fell, crashing into power lines and blocking

The National Weather Service had much of central North Carolina under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. That watch included Wake, Chatham, Harnett, Johnston and Cumberland counties.

Heavy rain and hail at up to softball size and more pounded the central part of the state through the evening rush hour. At the peak of the storm, thousands of customers lost power and traffic signals were offline, complicating the situation for drivers slowed by the storm.