The first snowy day is fun. The kids spend most of it outside on the nearby sledding hill or curled up with a movie or book and a cup of hot chocolate. On the second day, we hang out with neighbors, play board games or put a puzzle together.

On the third day ... well, that's when things start to go a little south. The snow is gone - or just gross. The games have been played. The puzzles are put together. And we're all pretty restless.

Assuming the forecast holds and we're all stuck at home for the next few days, check our Snow Day, Cold Weather Indoor Fun page for activities - from kitchen experiments to easy recipes to lots of crafts and activity suggestions.

And check back here on Go Ask Mom for more ideas during this winter blast!