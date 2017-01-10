You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16uCK

— Some people who wanted to leave their house over the last few days decided not to put their own cars at risk, but to get an Uber instead.

Uber drivers across the Triangle said business was booming.

"I enjoyed it, they appreciate it," said Uber driver Thelma Mitchell.

Mitchell said she has been driving for Uber for about seven months.

"I made it to pick up a few riders in the snow and ice," she said.

She said the snow covered roads did not stop her.

"It was not exactly a bad thing, it was a good thing if you could get to the people that needed the rides, that needed to get to work," Mitchell said.

Carter Allison was one of those people.

"The future of public transportation, I guess you could almost call it at this point," Allison said. "Uber is going to be really successful if they continue to capitalize on all of the opportunities where people don't want to drive."

For Allison, it boils down to one simple thing.

"I don't have to worry about my car or anything like that," he said.

Mitchell said the worst of the snow and ice did keep her Uber driving friends off the road, but said she smiles when she thinks about the services she provided and the people she met.

"We are needed and our service is providing what they need," she said.