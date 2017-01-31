You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A state correctional officer who smuggled cellphones to prison inmates will soon be behind bars himself.

Gregory Dustin Gouldman, 33, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison for extortion.

According to prosecutors, Gouldman had been smuggling contraband, including phones, tobacco and marijuana, into Polk Correctional Institution for years and selling the items to prisoners.

His operation came to light in a Department of Public Safety investigation following the 2014 abduction of Frank Janssen.

Janssen, whose daughter was a Wake County assistant district attorney at the time, was kidnapped from his Wake Forest home, and FBI agents rescued him five days later from an Atlanta apartment.

Polk inmate Kelvin Melton, whom Janssen's daughter had convicted, orchestrated the abduction from his cell, using a smuggled phone to tell fellow gang members what to do. Melton was convicted last year and is now serving a life sentence without parole in a federal super-max prison in Colorado.