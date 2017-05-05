You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police say the executive director of a counseling and addiction treatment center in Smithfield was practicing without a license.

Demetria Zanita Brooks was arrested Thursday on charges of embezzlement, counseling without a license and providing prescriptions with physician authorization.

Brooks heads The Raven, at 1652 Booker Dairy Road, and Smithfield narcotics investigators talked to former patients and employees of the clinic for two months before making the arrest, police said.

The Raven was empty on Friday, and a sign on the door said it was closed. Attempts to contact the center by phone were unsuccessful.

Sources told WRAL News that the center operated somewhat like a methadone clinic, using drugs to ween patients off addictions.

Brooks previously worked at Garner Lighthouse, at 332 N. Brightleaf Blvd. in Smithfield, and police are looking at filing charges against her in connection with that work.

Attempts to contact people connected to that center were likewise unsuccessful.

Smithfield police asked that anyone who received substance abuse treatment from Brooks at The Raven or Garner Lighthouse in the last year contact the department's Narcotics Division at 919-934-2121.