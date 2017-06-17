You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A tractor-trailer hauling rotting chicken overturned Friday night off U.S. Highway 1 near Franklinton, spilling the meat on the road, troopers said.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. near American Legion Road when the driver drove off the highway to the left and hit a culvert, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the chicken mix had a "strong smell," and crews from Franklin County Emergency Management and the North Carolina Department of Transportation were working Friday night on how the mess would be cleaned up.

All southbound lanes of the highway were closed overnight.

The driver of the truck was charged with reckless driving, troopers said, but he was not injured.