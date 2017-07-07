You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The next round of North Carolina elections is starting up, this time for towns and cities.

Candidates for elections to city councils and town boards can begin filing their paperwork to run starting Friday at noon at county election boards statewide. The filing period ends at noon July 21.

In all, there will be more than 1,000 election contests statewide when some local school board races are included. The biggest races are expected in the biggest cities, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Greensboro, where mayors and council members will be elected.

Primary and general election will be held in September, October and November depending on the community. Early voting and same-day registration during the early-vote period also is implemented in some locations.