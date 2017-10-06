Slur painted on Raleigh council candidate's sign
Posted 12:47 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A racial slur was spray-painted on a campaign sign for Raleigh City Council candidate Zainab Baloch.
The slur, along with "Trump," was found Friday morning on one of Baloch's signs along Louisburg Road. The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating the vandalism.
Baloch, one of seven people running for two at-large seats on the City Council, said the incident only reinforces her decision to run for office.
Mayor Nancy McFarlane said she was appalled by the vandalism.
"This is absolutely reprehensible. There is no place for racist rhetoric anywhere in the City of Raleigh," McFarlane said in a statement. "One of the things that makes Raleigh great is our diversity. We are an accepting community that embraces all of our citizens. Raleigh is stronger because we work together to lift each other up. Anything that tries to tear us apart will not be tolerated."
Early voting in the Oct. 10 election runs through 1 p.m. Saturday.
Chad Burnham Oct 6, 2:12 p.m.
Sad that people actually take the time, like go out of their way, to let others know how shallow and fearful they are. And it really doesn't matter if it was done in malice or if it was made to look like it was malice, the result is the same, further division among people.
Rick Grooms Oct 6, 1:42 p.m.
There are only three races - caucasoid, mongoloid and negroid. Muslim is not a race; it is a religion. The left wants to call anything they don't like "racist." "The sky is falling, the sky is falling, the sky is falling. . . . . . "
William Hayes Oct 6, 1:13 p.m.
Could be worse, in some parts of the world they throw acid in your face if you’re a girl trying to go to school, Stone you to death if you’re accused of adultery, push you off a building if you’re a lesbian, etc.