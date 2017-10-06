You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A racial slur was spray-painted on a campaign sign for Raleigh City Council candidate Zainab Baloch.

The slur, along with "Trump," was found Friday morning on one of Baloch's signs along Louisburg Road. The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating the vandalism.

Baloch, one of seven people running for two at-large seats on the City Council, said the incident only reinforces her decision to run for office.

Mayor Nancy McFarlane said she was appalled by the vandalism.

"This is absolutely reprehensible. There is no place for racist rhetoric anywhere in the City of Raleigh," McFarlane said in a statement. "One of the things that makes Raleigh great is our diversity. We are an accepting community that embraces all of our citizens. Raleigh is stronger because we work together to lift each other up. Anything that tries to tear us apart will not be tolerated."

Early voting in the Oct. 10 election runs through 1 p.m. Saturday.