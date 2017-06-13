You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The heat will crank up again on Tuesday to mark the middle of a streak of 90-degree days around central North Carolina.

Temperatures started Tuesday in the low 70s and will rise to the 90-degree mark in the afternoon. Skies will remain partly cloudy for most of the day but won't bring any rain.

On Wednesday, the mercury will again soar into the low 90s, but storms will be back in the forecast.

"It looks like we do have a chance of some showers and thunderstorms," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "Mainly mid-afternoon into the evening.

"Over central and eastern North Carolina we have the level one, out of five, risk for severe weather tomorrow."

Moss said the chance of the severe storms is isolated, but there could be a couple of storms that cause localized damage.