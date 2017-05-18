Slight risk for severe weather stretches into NC Friday
Posted 27 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A storm system carrying the potential for tornadoes and large hail through parts of the Midwest will make its way into North Carolina on Friday but won't bring the same danger.
The risk for severe weather in Kansas and Oklahoma on Thursday is the fifth, or highest, level of the threat system. Damaging winds and tornadoes are likely in the region.
As the storms stretch east, though, the risk diminishes.
"We get into it tomorrow, but just slightly," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "The one out of five risk—the lowest risk for severe weather—in the northern part of North Carolina for tomorrow, that just means some isolated thunderstorms."
