— Roads in many neighborhoods across Durham were sheets of ice Tuesday - more than 72 hours since a winter storm moved through the area.

City crews for the last three days worked to clear them off, but many remained treacherous. As a result, Durham Public Schools announced they will remain closed on Wednesday.

"They're really, really icy. Everything is slick and hard to drive on," said Patrick Ross.

"(Crews) usually bring some sand out and put it on some of these roads, but there's not any out today," Irene Goss said.

Public Works Director Marvin Williams said in some icy, hilly neighborhoods, even the plows are having a tough time.

"Every truck with a plow, every piece of equipment that can move snow or ice, we have it out there on the streets," Williams said.

So far, two trucks with plows had to get towed themselves.

"They can't even keep traction," Williams said.

Another truck lost control and hit a parked car, leaving minor damage.

"Things are really changing right now. We have a lot of hard-packed ice and snow," Williams said.

Back in a neighborhood off Cold Mill Road, neighbors said wrecks are becoming a common sight.

"Cars, multiple cars in the ditch every few hours it seems like," said Patrick O'Connor.

But neighbors understand that crews are working as quickly as possible.

"The major highways are good. People can get to the hospital. If fire and EMS people can get around in this type of situation, that's probably all that's necessary," O'Connor said. "Everyone else can just relax, take it easy."

The City of Durham said 24 trucks were out until 7 p.m. and then 10 will handle the night shift.

Anyone who needs their street salted or plowed is asked to call 919-560-4312.