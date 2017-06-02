You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Drivers who frequent West Millbrook Road near Shelley Lake will likely want to find another route for the next several days due to a large sinkhole that opened up Wednesday.

A sewer collapse caused the road to open up between North Hills Drive and Oldtowne Road.

City officials now say the road will be closed through Wednesday, June 7, as crews work to replace the existing 24 inch diameter reinforced concrete sewer pipe that was installed in 1973..

Drivers traveling westbound on West Millbrook Road should avoid the shutdown by turning right onto North Hills Drive, left onto Lynn Road, left onto Lead Mine Road and right to get back on West Millbrook Road.

Eastbound drivers will turn left onto Lead Mine Road, right onto Lynn Road, right onto North Hills Drive and left on West Millbrook Road.

City officials said drivers should expect delays in the area through Wednesday.

On top of the road closure, the south parking area for Shelley Lake will also be inaccessible, officials said.