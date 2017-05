You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18DVW

— A sinkhole shut down the westbound lanes of W. Millbrook Road, near Lead Mine Road, in Raleigh on Wednesday.

According to officials, a sewer collapse cause the road to open up. No one was injured.

The lanes were expected to be closed for 24 hours.