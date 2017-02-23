You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A South Carolina mom’s use of her tax return has turned into a source of inspiration for thousands of people all across the country.

Christina Knaack of Gaffney posted on her page about what she did with the $5,600 she got back on her tax return. Knaack is the mother of a four-month-old and 2-year-old.

By Thursday morning, that post had gotten 76,000 shares and nearly 21,000 comments.

While most people loved what she wrote, she admitted there were some hateful remarks that came her way. But she said overall, she's glad that she put her experience out there.

